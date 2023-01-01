$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2018 Ford Escape
SE / No Accidents / NAV / Power Seat
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9595735
- VIN: 1FMCU0GD5JUB90006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,925 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 1.5L Turbocharged Engine, Navigation, Backup Camera, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth / Satellite, Heated Seats, Power Drivers Seat, Alloy Wheels, Dual Climate Control, Heated Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, CD Player, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
