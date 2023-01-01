$22,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2018 Ford Escape
SE 4WD / Clean CarFax / Heated Seats
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9711115
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD6JUC97876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,312 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 1.5L EcoBoost 4cyl Engine, 4 Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver's Seat, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Dual Climate Control, Infotainment Screen with Bluetooth Hands Free, CD Player, Satellite Radio, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.