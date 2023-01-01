Menu
2018 Ford Escape

83,312 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE 4WD / Clean CarFax / Heated Seats

2018 Ford Escape

SE 4WD / Clean CarFax / Heated Seats

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

83,312KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9711115
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD6JUC97876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,312 KM

Vehicle Description

Features include a 1.5L EcoBoost 4cyl Engine, 4 Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver's Seat, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Dual Climate Control, Infotainment Screen with Bluetooth Hands Free, CD Player, Satellite Radio, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

