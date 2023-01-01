$21,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SE 4WD
Location
3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9
116,720KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9961943
- Stock #: 797
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD4JUC96211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgandy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax
