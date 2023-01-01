Menu
2018 Ford Escape

116,720 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hallam Auto Sales

613-634-9501

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

2018 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Location

Hallam Auto Sales

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

613-634-9501

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

116,720KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9961943
  • Stock #: 797
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD4JUC96211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,720 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check out this 2018 Ford Escape SE. It is 4WD with a back up camera, Bluetooth cruise control, steering wheel controls, climate control, heated seats, power windwos, power locks, remote entry and much more.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hallam Auto Sales

Hallam Auto Sales

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

