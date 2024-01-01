Menu
Calling all adventure seekers and families on the go! This sleek 2018 Ford Explorer Sport 4WD, available at Paulette Auto Sales, is ready to take you anywhere you want to go. With its powerful 6-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive, youll conquer any terrain with ease. The black exterior is stylish and sophisticated, while the spacious SUV interior is comfortable and luxurious. This well-maintained Explorer has 148,618km on the odometer, showcasing its dependability and readiness for many more miles.

Step inside and feel the premium quality of the leather seats, perfect for long drives. Stay warm and comfortable with the heated steering wheel and heated mirrors, even on the coldest Canadian days. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, making your driving experience smooth and effortless. Keep everyone safe and secure with the advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a security system. This Explorer is not just a vehicle, its a gateway to adventure and unforgettable experiences.

Here are five features that make this Explorer stand out:

Sport 4WD: Conquer any road with the power and capability of 4-wheel drive.
Leather Seats: Luxurious comfort and a touch of sophistication for every ride.
Heated Steering Wheel and Mirrors: Stay cozy and comfortable no matter the weather.
Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music with exceptional sound quality.
Keyless Entry and Power Features: Convenience at your fingertips for a stress-free driving experience.

2018 Ford Explorer Sport 4WD
148,618 KM
$25,288 + tax & licensing
VIN 1FM5K8GT6JGB81897

Exterior Colour: Black
Body Style: SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Drive Type: 4-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Automatic
Engine: 6-cylinder
Doors: 4-door

Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seatbelt Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Ford Explorer