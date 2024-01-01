$25,288+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer
Sport 4WD
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$25,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,618 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all adventure seekers and families on the go! This sleek 2018 Ford Explorer Sport 4WD, available at Paulette Auto Sales, is ready to take you anywhere you want to go. With its powerful 6-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive, you'll conquer any terrain with ease. The black exterior is stylish and sophisticated, while the spacious SUV interior is comfortable and luxurious. This well-maintained Explorer has 148,618km on the odometer, showcasing its dependability and readiness for many more miles.
Step inside and feel the premium quality of the leather seats, perfect for long drives. Stay warm and comfortable with the heated steering wheel and heated mirrors, even on the coldest Canadian days. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, making your driving experience smooth and effortless. Keep everyone safe and secure with the advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a security system. This Explorer is not just a vehicle, it's a gateway to adventure and unforgettable experiences.
Here are five features that make this Explorer stand out:
- Sport 4WD: Conquer any road with the power and capability of 4-wheel drive.
- Leather Seats: Luxurious comfort and a touch of sophistication for every ride.
- Heated Steering Wheel and Mirrors: Stay cozy and comfortable no matter the weather.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music with exceptional sound quality.
- Keyless Entry and Power Features: Convenience at your fingertips for a stress-free driving experience.
