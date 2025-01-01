Menu
<p>Looking for a spacious and capable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek grey SUV boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a pleasure to drive on any road. Whether youre navigating city streets or hitting the open highway, the Explorers 4-wheel drive system will keep you in control, no matter the weather.</p><p>With its comfortable bucket seats, spacious interior, and abundance of features, this Explorer is perfect for families and adventurers alike. Its packed with amenities, including heated mirrors, keyless entry, power windows and locks, and a tilt steering wheel for a personalized driving experience. And dont forget about the safety features, such as anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive airbag system, providing peace of mind for every journey.</p><p>This reliable and well-maintained Explorer has 143,908km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure. Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to experience this versatile SUV for yourself.</p><p><strong>Here are five of the Explorers most sizzling features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> This SUV is ready for anything, with the power and traction to handle any road condition.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and adventures.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable even in the coldest weather with heated mirrors.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Convenience at its finest, unlock and start your Explorer with the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Comprehensive Safety Features:</strong> Drive with confidence, knowing youre protected by a robust airbag system and advanced safety features.</li></ol><p> </p>

2018 Ford Explorer

143,908 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD

XLT 4WD

12177133

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,908KM
VIN 1FM5K8D83JGC35754

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,908 KM

Looking for a spacious and capable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek grey SUV boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a pleasure to drive on any road. Whether you're navigating city streets or hitting the open highway, the Explorer's 4-wheel drive system will keep you in control, no matter the weather.

With its comfortable bucket seats, spacious interior, and abundance of features, this Explorer is perfect for families and adventurers alike. It's packed with amenities, including heated mirrors, keyless entry, power windows and locks, and a tilt steering wheel for a personalized driving experience. And don't forget about the safety features, such as anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive airbag system, providing peace of mind for every journey.

This reliable and well-maintained Explorer has 143,908km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure. Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to experience this versatile SUV for yourself.

Here are five of the Explorer's most sizzling features:

  1. 4-Wheel Drive: This SUV is ready for anything, with the power and traction to handle any road condition.
  2. Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and adventures.
  3. Heated Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable even in the coldest weather with heated mirrors.
  4. Keyless Entry: Convenience at its finest, unlock and start your Explorer with the push of a button.
  5. Comprehensive Safety Features: Drive with confidence, knowing you're protected by a robust airbag system and advanced safety features.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

2018 Ford Explorer