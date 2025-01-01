$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,908 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and capable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek grey SUV boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a pleasure to drive on any road. Whether you're navigating city streets or hitting the open highway, the Explorer's 4-wheel drive system will keep you in control, no matter the weather.
With its comfortable bucket seats, spacious interior, and abundance of features, this Explorer is perfect for families and adventurers alike. It's packed with amenities, including heated mirrors, keyless entry, power windows and locks, and a tilt steering wheel for a personalized driving experience. And don't forget about the safety features, such as anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive airbag system, providing peace of mind for every journey.
This reliable and well-maintained Explorer has 143,908km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure. Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to experience this versatile SUV for yourself.
Here are five of the Explorer's most sizzling features:
- 4-Wheel Drive: This SUV is ready for anything, with the power and traction to handle any road condition.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and adventures.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable even in the coldest weather with heated mirrors.
- Keyless Entry: Convenience at its finest, unlock and start your Explorer with the push of a button.
- Comprehensive Safety Features: Drive with confidence, knowing you're protected by a robust airbag system and advanced safety features.
Vehicle Features
