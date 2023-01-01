Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

76,248 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT LEATHER, NAV, PANOROOF, HEATED SEATS!!

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT LEATHER, NAV, PANOROOF, HEATED SEATS!!

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,248KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9650854
  • Stock #: 220859
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D81JGA86230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 220859
  • Mileage 76,248 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, NAV. PANOROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. GREAT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

