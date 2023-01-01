$36,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 3 , 8 3 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10161780

10161780 Stock #: 23436A

23436A VIN: 1FTEW1EP3JFD90011

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Mileage 123,836 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 993 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package, Four Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Assist, Power Steering, Tires - Front All-Season, Conventi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.