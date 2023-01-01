$36,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT- Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $275 B/W
123,836KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10161780
- Stock #: 23436A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP3JFD90011
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 123,836 KM
Vehicle Description
A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This pickup has 123,836 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, SiriusXM, SYNC voice activated connectivity with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, a locking tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP3JFD90011.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $274.25 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $49914 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 993 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package, Four Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Assist, Power Steering, Tires - Front All-Season, Conventi...
