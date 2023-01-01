Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

187,027 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat LEATHER - NAVIGATION - PANO MOONROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat LEATHER - NAVIGATION - PANO MOONROOF

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 10488162
  2. 10488162
  3. 10488162
  4. 10488162
  5. 10488162
  6. 10488162
  7. 10488162
  8. 10488162
  9. 10488162
  10. 10488162
  11. 10488162
  12. 10488162
  13. 10488162
  14. 10488162
  15. 10488162
  16. 10488162
  17. 10488162
  18. 10488162
  19. 10488162
  20. 10488162
  21. 10488162
  22. 10488162
  23. 10488162
  24. 10488162
  25. 10488162
  26. 10488162
  27. 10488162
  28. 10488162
  29. 10488162
  30. 10488162
  31. 10488162
  32. 10488162
  33. 10488162
  34. 10488162
  35. 10488162
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
187,027KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10488162
  • Stock #: 10668A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E53JFA81167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,027 KM

Vehicle Description

Immerse yourself in a world where strength meets luxury with the 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat. A 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission with Tow/Haul mode, Leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, SYNC 3 infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Remote Start System with Remote Tailgate Release, Reverse Sensing System and Rear View Camera and so much more!






**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2010 Jeep Wrangler S...
 86,606 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru WRX Spor...
 128,125 KM
$29,495 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 126,400 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory