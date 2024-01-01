Menu
<p>Get ready to conquer any terrain with this powerful and versatile 2018 Ford F-150 XTR 4WD SuperCrew 5.5 Box, now available at Paulette Auto Sales. This rugged pickup truck is built to handle any job, whether youre hauling cargo, towing a trailer, or simply cruising down the highway.</p><p>The spacious SuperCrew cab offers ample room for passengers and cargo, while the 5.5 box provides plenty of space for hauling gear. With its powerful 6-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive system, this F-150 can tackle anything you throw its way. The XTR trim level adds a host of desirable features, including:</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that are sure to get you excited:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, no matter the weather.</li><li><strong>XTR Trim:</strong> This special trim level brings added style and capability.</li><li><strong>SuperCrew Cab:</strong> Enjoy spacious seating for up to six passengers.</li><li><strong>5.5 Box:</strong> Hauling power for any job or adventure.</li><li><strong>Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Get the job done with plenty of horsepower and torque.</li></ul><p>This 2018 Ford F-150 XTR 4WD SuperCrew 5.5 Box is ready for action. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to take it for a test drive and experience its power and capability firsthand.</p><p> </p>

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

$30,288

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1FTFW1EG4JFD06377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
