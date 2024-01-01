$30,288+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XTR 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
$30,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any terrain with this powerful and versatile 2018 Ford F-150 XTR 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box, now available at Paulette Auto Sales. This rugged pickup truck is built to handle any job, whether you're hauling cargo, towing a trailer, or simply cruising down the highway.
The spacious SuperCrew cab offers ample room for passengers and cargo, while the 5.5' box provides plenty of space for hauling gear. With its powerful 6-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive system, this F-150 can tackle anything you throw its way. The XTR trim level adds a host of desirable features, including:
Here are 5 features that are sure to get you excited:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, no matter the weather.
- XTR Trim: This special trim level brings added style and capability.
- SuperCrew Cab: Enjoy spacious seating for up to six passengers.
- 5.5' Box: Hauling power for any job or adventure.
- Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: Get the job done with plenty of horsepower and torque.
This 2018 Ford F-150 XTR 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box is ready for action. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to take it for a test drive and experience its power and capability firsthand.
