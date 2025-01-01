$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
177,540KM
VIN 1FTEW1E55JFA37042
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Mileage 177,540 KM
Vehicle Description
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This pickup has 177,540 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E55JFA37042.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability (STD), Four Wheel Drive, AM/FM Stereo, Brake Assist, Power Steering, ABS, Intermittent Wipers, Power Mirror(s), Automatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tow Hoo...
2018 Ford F-150