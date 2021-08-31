+ taxes & licensing
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
In a very competitive class, the 2018 Ford F-150 stands out as one of the best and most well-rounded full-size trucks.
The 2018 Ford F-150 King Ranch is a perfect example of how to incorporate rugged luxury into a full size pickup truck.
One Owner! No Accidents!
Features include 3.5L EcoBoost V6, 4X4, Leather, Navigation, Huge Panoramic Sunroof, Bed Liner, Heated and Cooled Seats, Powered Seats, Running Boards, Drivers Memory Seat, CD Player, B&O Premium Audio, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, and so much more!
