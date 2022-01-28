Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

93,295 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES - BACK UP CAMCLEAN CARFAX -

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES - BACK UP CAMCLEAN CARFAX -

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,295KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8174182
  • Stock #: 10132
  • VIN: 1FTFX1E5XJKD74315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,295 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford F-150 XLT Supercab comes to the lot equipped with a backup cam, 4x4, chrome bumpers and a grille. It also comes with automatic on/off headlamps and rain lamp wiper activation, Ford OEM Side Steps, back rack included, hands-free and a CLEAN CARFAX.

BALANCE OF FORD MANUFACTURER WARRANTY REMAINING


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 93,295 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Color...
 136,581 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Transit Co...
 113,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory