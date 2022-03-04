$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
82,608KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8620178
- Stock #: 61378
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG2JFC48510
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 82,608 KM
Vehicle Description
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 82,608 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG2JFC48510.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, Four Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Conventional Spare Tire, Intermittent Wipers, Tow Hooks, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, A...
