2018 Ford F-150

82,608 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,608KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8620178
  • Stock #: 61378
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG2JFC48510

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 82,608 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 82,608 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG2JFC48510.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, Four Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Conventional Spare Tire, Intermittent Wipers, Tow Hooks, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, A...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-XXXX

613-549-1311

1-866-549-1311
