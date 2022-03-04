$79,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
Raptor / Clean CarFax / Loaded
- Listing ID: 8648363
- VIN: 1FTFW1RG1JFC34323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,383 KM
Vehicle Description
This is, in essence, a road-going trophy truck, complete with a drive mode named "Baja", which should tell you all you need to know. A 450-hp twin-turbocharged V-6 is sheathed beneath its skin.
Features include a 450HP 3.5L Twin Turbo V6, Leather Interior, Bucket Seats, Navigation, Power Heated + Cooled Seats, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Drivers Memory Seat, Backup Camera, Remote Start, Power Tailgate Release, Bang + Olufsen Premium Audio with CD Player, Bed Liner, Running Boards, and so much more!
