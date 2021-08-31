Menu
2018 Ford F-250

89,385 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2018 Ford F-250

2018 Ford F-250

Lariat Clean CarFax! 6.7L Power Stroke! NAV! Cooled Seats! Pano Roof!

2018 Ford F-250

Lariat Clean CarFax! 6.7L Power Stroke! NAV! Cooled Seats! Pano Roof!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,385KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7737015
  • Stock #: 5189
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT2JEC02097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5189
  • Mileage 89,385 KM

Vehicle Description

What a beast!! Gorgeous, lifted, loaded 2018 Ford F-250 Lariat Super Duty!!ThisSuper Duty boasts 450 hp and and an incredible 925 lb-ft of torque!



Clean CarFax!



Features include 6.7L Turbodiesel Power Stroke, 4X4, Lifted, Navigation, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Running Boards, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Sony Premium Audio with CD Player, Bed Liner, 6 AUX Switches, Remote Start, Adjustable Pedals, and much more!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Navigation System
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

