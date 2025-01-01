Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Get ready to tackle any job with this powerful 2018 Ford F-550, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors! This white pickup truck is built to impress, with a robust 8-cylinder diesel engine and a smooth automatic transmission. The 4-wheel drive system ensures youll have traction in any condition, while the comfortable interior features air conditioning, power steering, and a tilt steering wheel for a smooth and enjoyable ride. With only 75,950km on the odometer, this F-550 is ready to take on whatever you throw at it.</p><p>This well-maintained truck is packed with safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, giving you peace of mind on the road. The powerful engine, combined with the durable construction of the F-550, makes it an ideal choice for hauling heavy loads or tackling demanding tasks. And lets not forget about the convenience features, like automatic headlights and a spacious cabin with ample storage.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that make this F-550 stand out:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Powerful 8-cylinder Diesel Engine:</strong> Ready to handle any task.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive System:</strong> Guaranteed traction, no matter the terrain.</li><li><strong>Spacious and Comfortable Cabin:</strong> Enjoy a smooth and relaxing ride.</li><li><strong>Comprehensive Safety Features:</strong> Peace of mind on every journey.</li><li><strong>Low Mileage:</strong> This truck is ready for many more adventures.</li></ol>

2018 Ford F-550

75,950 KM

Details Description Features

$84,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-550

Watch This Vehicle
12177331

2018 Ford F-550

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-932-4514

  1. 1739304191
  2. 1739304191
  3. 1739304191
  4. 1739304191
  5. 1739304192
  6. 1739304192
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$84,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,950KM
VIN 1FD0W5HT2JEC00307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to tackle any job with this powerful 2018 Ford F-550, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors! This white pickup truck is built to impress, with a robust 8-cylinder diesel engine and a smooth automatic transmission. The 4-wheel drive system ensures you'll have traction in any condition, while the comfortable interior features air conditioning, power steering, and a tilt steering wheel for a smooth and enjoyable ride. With only 75,950km on the odometer, this F-550 is ready to take on whatever you throw at it.

This well-maintained truck is packed with safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, giving you peace of mind on the road. The powerful engine, combined with the durable construction of the F-550, makes it an ideal choice for hauling heavy loads or tackling demanding tasks. And let's not forget about the convenience features, like automatic headlights and a spacious cabin with ample storage.

Here are five features that make this F-550 stand out:

  1. Powerful 8-cylinder Diesel Engine: Ready to handle any task.
  2. 4-Wheel Drive System: Guaranteed traction, no matter the terrain.
  3. Spacious and Comfortable Cabin: Enjoy a smooth and relaxing ride.
  4. Comprehensive Safety Features: Peace of mind on every journey.
  5. Low Mileage: This truck is ready for many more adventures.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer FWD 4dr LS for sale in Kingston, ON
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer FWD 4dr LS 42,201 KM $25,688 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Kingston, ON
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT 102,797 KM $10,488 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Kingston, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla LE 75,218 KM $25,288 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$84,888

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-550