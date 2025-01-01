$84,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-550
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Certified
$84,888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to tackle any job with this powerful 2018 Ford F-550, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors! This white pickup truck is built to impress, with a robust 8-cylinder diesel engine and a smooth automatic transmission. The 4-wheel drive system ensures you'll have traction in any condition, while the comfortable interior features air conditioning, power steering, and a tilt steering wheel for a smooth and enjoyable ride. With only 75,950km on the odometer, this F-550 is ready to take on whatever you throw at it.
This well-maintained truck is packed with safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, giving you peace of mind on the road. The powerful engine, combined with the durable construction of the F-550, makes it an ideal choice for hauling heavy loads or tackling demanding tasks. And let's not forget about the convenience features, like automatic headlights and a spacious cabin with ample storage.
Here are five features that make this F-550 stand out:
- Powerful 8-cylinder Diesel Engine: Ready to handle any task.
- 4-Wheel Drive System: Guaranteed traction, no matter the terrain.
- Spacious and Comfortable Cabin: Enjoy a smooth and relaxing ride.
- Comprehensive Safety Features: Peace of mind on every journey.
- Low Mileage: This truck is ready for many more adventures.
