$69,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford F-550
XL
2018 Ford F-550
XL
Location
Petrie Ford
1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-546-2211
$69,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,300KM
VIN 1FDUF5HT3JEC01824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 25Y189
- Mileage 70,300 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Ford F-550 XLT comes equipped with:
--> 6.7L Power Stroke® V8 Turbo Diesel
--> 11 foot 6 inch aluminum dump box
--> Equifab Sander
--> Western Boss 10' V Plow
Contact Dan- dan@petrieford.com or call (613) 546-2211 ext. 260 for more information today!
http://www.petrieford.com/used/Ford-F550-2018-id12132602.html
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Petrie Ford
2022 Ford Escape SEL 16,160 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS 60,873 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 206,409 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Email Petrie Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petrie Ford
1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-546-XXXX(click to show)
$69,500
+ taxes & licensing
Petrie Ford
613-546-2211
2018 Ford F-550