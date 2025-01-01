Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This 2018 Ford F-550 XLT comes equipped with: --> 6.7L Power Stroke® V8 Turbo Diesel --> 11 foot 6 inch aluminum dump box --> Equifab Sander --> Western Boss 10 V Plow Contact Dan- dan@petrieford.com or call (613) 546-2211 ext. 260 for more information today! </p> <a href=http://www.petrieford.com/used/Ford-F550-2018-id12132602.html>http://www.petrieford.com/used/Ford-F550-2018-id12132602.html</a>

2018 Ford F-550

70,300 KM

Details Description

$69,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-550

XL

Watch This Vehicle
12417840

2018 Ford F-550

XL

Location

Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-546-2211

  1. 12417840
  2. 12417840
  3. 12417840
  4. 12417840
  5. 12417840
  6. 12417840
  7. 12417840
  8. 12417840
  9. 12417840
  10. 12417840
Contact Seller

$69,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,300KM
VIN 1FDUF5HT3JEC01824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 25Y189
  • Mileage 70,300 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Ford F-550 XLT comes equipped with:

--> 6.7L Power Stroke® V8 Turbo Diesel
--> 11 foot 6 inch aluminum dump box
--> Equifab Sander
--> Western Boss 10' V Plow

Contact Dan- dan@petrieford.com or call (613) 546-2211 ext. 260 for more information today!


http://www.petrieford.com/used/Ford-F550-2018-id12132602.html

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petrie Ford

Used 2022 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Kingston, ON
2022 Ford Escape SEL 16,160 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Kingston, ON
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS 60,873 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Kingston, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 206,409 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email Petrie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petrie Ford

Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-546-XXXX

(click to show)

613-546-2211

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,500

+ taxes & licensing

Petrie Ford

613-546-2211

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-550