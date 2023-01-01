Menu
2018 Ford Focus

64,426 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus

ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP.

2018 Ford Focus

ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,426KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10176033
  Stock #: 230415
  VIN: 1FADP3FE1JL253691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 230415
  • Mileage 64,426 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. BLUETOOTH. A/C. GREAT PURCHASE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

