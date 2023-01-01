$19,995+ tax & licensing
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston
888-239-7066
2018 Ford Focus
ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP.
Location
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
64,426KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10176033
- Stock #: 230415
- VIN: 1FADP3FE1JL253691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Stock # 230415
- Mileage 64,426 KM
Vehicle Description
ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. BLUETOOTH. A/C. GREAT PURCHASE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
