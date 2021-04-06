Menu
2018 Ford Mustang

58,064 KM

$39,994

+ tax & licensing
$39,994

+ taxes & licensing

James Braden Ford Lincoln Ltd

613-384-4854

2018 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

2018 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

James Braden Ford Lincoln Ltd

505 Canatara Crt, Kingston, ON K7M 7L1

613-384-4854

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,994

+ taxes & licensing

58,064KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6855458
  • Stock #: 21P035
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF0J5149894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 Ford Mustang Blue GT Premium 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT Accident Free, Local Trade, One Owner, Dealership Serviced, Serviced Locally, Equipment Group 401A.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Engine Immobilizer
8 Cylinder Engine
Rear Defroster
am/fm
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Floor mats
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Wheel Locks
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Keyless Start
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Smart Device Integration
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

James Braden Ford Lincoln Ltd

James Braden Ford Lincoln Ltd

505 Canatara Crt, Kingston, ON K7M 7L1

