$85,288+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Mustang
Shelby GT350 / Clean CarFax / 526HP Rocket
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$85,288
- Listing ID: 8870675
- VIN: 1FA6P8JZ9J5501450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange Fury Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 9,894 KM
Vehicle Description
With 526 horsepower, this rip-snorting, track-focused model features an exotic V8 engine, track-tuned chassis enhancements and aerodynamics, unique visual cues, and an exhaust note that could liquify nearby eardrums with ease! What a car! Up front is a 5.2-litre V8, complete with a flat-plane crankshaft that helps enable its uniquely exotic tone and screaming redline pegged at 8,250 rpm. That makes the so-called Voodoo powerplant the fastest-revving production V8 engine Ford has ever built.
Features include a 526HP 5.2L V8, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, Orange Fury Metallic Tri-Coat Paint, Navigation, GT350 Sport Seats, Backup Camera, Push Button Start, Touchscreen with Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Alloy Wheels, Dual Climate Control and SO much more!
Vehicle Features
