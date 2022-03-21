Menu
2018 Ford Mustang

9,894 KM

Details Description Features

$85,288

+ tax & licensing
$85,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2018 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT350 / Clean CarFax / 526HP Rocket

2018 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT350 / Clean CarFax / 526HP Rocket

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

$85,288

+ taxes & licensing

9,894KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8870675
  VIN: 1FA6P8JZ9J5501450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange Fury Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 9,894 KM

Vehicle Description

With 526 horsepower, this rip-snorting, track-focused model features an exotic V8 engine, track-tuned chassis enhancements and aerodynamics, unique visual cues, and an exhaust note that could liquify nearby eardrums with ease! What a car! Up front is a 5.2-litre V8, complete with a flat-plane crankshaft that helps enable its uniquely exotic tone and screaming redline pegged at 8,250 rpm. That makes the so-called Voodoo powerplant the fastest-revving production V8 engine Ford has ever built.

 

Features include a 526HP 5.2L V8, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, Orange Fury Metallic Tri-Coat Paint, Navigation, GT350 Sport Seats, Backup Camera, Push Button Start, Touchscreen with Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Alloy Wheels, Dual Climate Control and SO much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

