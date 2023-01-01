$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford Taurus
SEL- Bluetooth - Remote Start
2018 Ford Taurus
SEL- Bluetooth - Remote Start
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
54,318KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FAHP2H80JG138981
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 54,318 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels!
Enjoy a quiet ride in the comfortable interior of this handsome Ford Taurus. This 2018 Ford Taurus is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Ford Taurus has been a household name for decades for good reasons. It's a strong, reliable sedan that you can count on every day. A responsive powertrain combined with impressive safety features inspire a confident drive in any situation. A bold exterior, a refined interior, and advanced technology make this Taurus a cut above other full-size sedans. This low mileage sedan has just 54,318 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Taurus's trim level is SEL. This mid-range Taurus SEL is a great blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, smart device integration, six-speaker audio, remote engine start, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, a chrome grille, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FAHP2H80JG138981.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Enjoy a quiet ride in the comfortable interior of this handsome Ford Taurus. This 2018 Ford Taurus is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Ford Taurus has been a household name for decades for good reasons. It's a strong, reliable sedan that you can count on every day. A responsive powertrain combined with impressive safety features inspire a confident drive in any situation. A bold exterior, a refined interior, and advanced technology make this Taurus a cut above other full-size sedans. This low mileage sedan has just 54,318 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Taurus's trim level is SEL. This mid-range Taurus SEL is a great blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, smart device integration, six-speaker audio, remote engine start, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, a chrome grille, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FAHP2H80JG138981.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Power Steering, All Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Rear Performance, Automatic Headlights, Power Mirror(s), ABS, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Rear Defrost, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Variable Speed Inte...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2023 Hyundai KONA N DCT- Sunroof - Navigation 2,175 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra SR- Bluetooth - SiriusXM 173,114 KM $9,998 + tax & lic
2022 Buick Encore GX Essence- Leather Seats 23,214 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2018 Ford Taurus