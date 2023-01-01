Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> Enjoy a quiet ride in the comfortable interior of this handsome Ford Taurus. This 2018 Ford Taurus is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>The Ford Taurus has been a household name for decades for good reasons. Its a strong, reliable sedan that you can count on every day. A responsive powertrain combined with impressive safety features inspire a confident drive in any situation. A bold exterior, a refined interior, and advanced technology make this Taurus a cut above other full-size sedans. This low mileage sedan has just 54,318 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Tauruss trim level is SEL. This mid-range Taurus SEL is a great blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, smart device integration, six-speaker audio, remote engine start, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, a chrome grille, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FAHP2H80JG138981 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FAHP2H80JG138981</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2018 Ford Taurus

54,318 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Taurus

SEL- Bluetooth - Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Taurus

SEL- Bluetooth - Remote Start

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

  1. 10682007
  2. 10682007
  3. 10682007
  4. 10682007
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
54,318KM
Used
VIN 1FAHP2H80JG138981

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 54,318 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels!

Enjoy a quiet ride in the comfortable interior of this handsome Ford Taurus. This 2018 Ford Taurus is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The Ford Taurus has been a household name for decades for good reasons. It's a strong, reliable sedan that you can count on every day. A responsive powertrain combined with impressive safety features inspire a confident drive in any situation. A bold exterior, a refined interior, and advanced technology make this Taurus a cut above other full-size sedans. This low mileage sedan has just 54,318 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Taurus's trim level is SEL. This mid-range Taurus SEL is a great blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, smart device integration, six-speaker audio, remote engine start, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, a chrome grille, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FAHP2H80JG138981.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Power Steering, All Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Rear Performance, Automatic Headlights, Power Mirror(s), ABS, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Rear Defrost, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Variable Speed Inte...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Automall

Used 2023 Hyundai KONA N DCT- Sunroof - Navigation for sale in Kingston, ON
2023 Hyundai KONA N DCT- Sunroof - Navigation 2,175 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Sentra SR- Bluetooth - SiriusXM for sale in Kingston, ON
2013 Nissan Sentra SR- Bluetooth - SiriusXM 173,114 KM $9,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Buick Encore GX Essence- Leather Seats for sale in Kingston, ON
2022 Buick Encore GX Essence- Leather Seats 23,214 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Taurus