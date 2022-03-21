Menu
2018 Ford Transit 250

63,000 KM

$61,995

+ tax & licensing
$61,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2018 Ford Transit 250

2018 Ford Transit 250

CUSTOM SHELVING - POWER INVERTER - ROOF RACKS

2018 Ford Transit 250

CUSTOM SHELVING - POWER INVERTER - ROOF RACKS

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$61,995

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8792093
  Stock #: 10289
  VIN: 1FTYR2CM5JKB19655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 10289
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford Transit-250 Medium roof van with tons of custom features like a power inverter for charging and running your tools from, custom, convenient metal shelving, a full roof rack set up, very low KM for its year, backup cam. It is ready to roll for its next job! This Transit has a clean CARFAX!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

