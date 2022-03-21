$61,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-634-3262
2018 Ford Transit 250
CUSTOM SHELVING - POWER INVERTER - ROOF RACKS
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$61,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8792093
- Stock #: 10289
- VIN: 1FTYR2CM5JKB19655
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 10289
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford Transit-250 Medium roof van with tons of custom features like a power inverter for charging and running your tools from, custom, convenient metal shelving, a full roof rack set up, very low KM for its year, backup cam. It is ready to roll for its next job! This Transit has a clean CARFAX!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autohouse Kingston
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.