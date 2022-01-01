Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Transit

69,847 KM

Details Description Features

$60,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$60,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Transit

2018 Ford Transit

T-350 XLT 15 SEATER - BACK UP CAM - ECO BOOST

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Transit

T-350 XLT 15 SEATER - BACK UP CAM - ECO BOOST

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 8080306
  2. 8080306
  3. 8080306
  4. 8080306
  5. 8080306
  6. 8080306
  7. 8080306
  8. 8080306
  9. 8080306
  10. 8080306
  11. 8080306
  12. 8080306
  13. 8080306
  14. 8080306
  15. 8080306
  16. 8080306
  17. 8080306
  18. 8080306
  19. 8080306
  20. 8080306
  21. 8080306
  22. 8080306
  23. 8080306
  24. 8080306
  25. 8080306
  26. 8080306
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,847KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8080306
  • Stock #: 10120
  • VIN: 1FBAX2CG9JKA59756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 10120
  • Mileage 69,847 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Ford Transit-350 comes equipped with the fuel-efficient, eco boost V6, seating capacity for up to 15 passengers, Very LOW KM for the year, Back up cam, a clean interior and exterior and a heated driver seat.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 118,100 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS L...
 80,925 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX ...
 39,307 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory