$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Autohouse Kingston
613-634-3262
2018 Ford Transit Connect
XL CLEAN CARFAX - DUAL SLIDING DOORS -
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
113,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8166217
- Stock #: 10130
- VIN: NM0LS7E78J1355982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10130
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford Transit Connect is the perfect work van that offers a specious rear interior with dual sliding doors. Great, responsive handling and steering, pre-installed siren and a clean CARFAX.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
