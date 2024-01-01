Menu
Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
124,233KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNXLS9JZ116024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,233 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 GMC Acadia Denali is a premium midsize packed with the GMC Infotainment System with 8-inch color touchscreen, navigation, and voice recognition, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth® hands-free phone system, and multiple USB ports, 8-way power-adjustable drivers seat with memory and lumbar support, Remote start, keyless entry with push-button start, and rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, GMC Pro Safety with Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Surround Vision camera system and so much more! This vehicle also comes with a clean CARFAX.

**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



The above advertised price and payment quote are applicable to finance purchases. Cash pricing is an additional $699. We have done this in an effort to keep our advertised pricing competitive to the market. Please consult your sales professional for further details and an explanation of costs.



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca




Bradie Johnston (Director of Awesome Times) - Extension 101 - Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

