2018 GMC Acadia

66,184 KM

Details Description Features

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2018 GMC Acadia

2018 GMC Acadia

SLE-1 One Owner! Clean CarFax! 7 Passenger! AWD!

2018 GMC Acadia

SLE-1 One Owner! Clean CarFax! 7 Passenger! AWD!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

66,184KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7446551
  Stock #: 5025
  VIN: 1GKKNRLS2JZ221645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,184 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to fit 7 passengers although do not want a Minivan? The GMC Acadia is perfect!



One Owner! Clean CarFax!



Features include 3.6L V6, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Rear Climate Control, 7 Passenger, Bluetooth Hands Free, Touchscreen with Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Dual Climate Control, Backup Camera, and more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SECURITY ALARM
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

