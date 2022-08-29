$29,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Acadia
AWD SLE-1 / Clean CarFax / 7 Passenger
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9213754
- VIN: 1GKKNRLS0JZ131605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 91,920 KM
Vehicle Description
A strong all-around performer, the 2018 GMC Acadia is well suited to its mission as a comfortable, easy-to-drive family hauler. There is never a lack of power with the V6 engine, and the ride quality is well controlled!
Features include a 3.6L V6, Clean CarFax, All Wheel Drive, 7 Passenger, Remote Start, Power Seats, Backup Camera, 7" Infotainment System with Apple Carplay / Android Auto, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, Tire Pressure Monitor, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
