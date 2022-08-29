Menu
2018 GMC Acadia

91,920 KM

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2018 GMC Acadia

2018 GMC Acadia

AWD SLE-1 / Clean CarFax / 7 Passenger

2018 GMC Acadia

AWD SLE-1 / Clean CarFax / 7 Passenger

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

91,920KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9213754
  VIN: 1GKKNRLS0JZ131605

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 91,920 KM

Vehicle Description

A strong all-around performer, the 2018 GMC Acadia is well suited to its mission as a comfortable, easy-to-drive family hauler. There is never a lack of power with the V6 engine, and the ride quality is well controlled!

 

Features include a 3.6L V6, Clean CarFax, All Wheel Drive, 7 Passenger, Remote Start, Power Seats, Backup Camera, 7" Infotainment System with Apple Carplay / Android Auto, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, Tire Pressure Monitor, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

