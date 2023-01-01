Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

86,749 KM

Details Description Features

$37,495

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

20"ALLOYS. RUNNING BOARDS. BACKUP CAM. B/T.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

86,749KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10224135
  • Stock #: 230443
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEC4JZ132230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 230443
  • Mileage 86,749 KM

Vehicle Description

20"ALLOYS. RUNNING BOARDS. BACKUP CAM. B/T. PWR GROUP. AIR CONDITIONING. GREAT PURCHASE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

