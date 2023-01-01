$37,495+ tax & licensing
$37,495
+ taxes & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston
888-239-7066
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
20"ALLOYS. RUNNING BOARDS. BACKUP CAM. B/T.
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$37,495
+ taxes & licensing
86,749KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10224135
- Stock #: 230443
- VIN: 1GTV2LEC4JZ132230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 230443
- Mileage 86,749 KM
Vehicle Description
20"ALLOYS. RUNNING BOARDS. BACKUP CAM. B/T. PWR GROUP. AIR CONDITIONING.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5