2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,130 KM
Vehicle Description
?? Behold the Mighty 2018 GMC Sierra SLE 4x4 ??
Are you ready to elevate your driving game? Feast your eyes on this bad boy the 2018 GMC Sierra SLE 4x4! With a heart of steel and the muscle to match, this truck is not just a vehicle; it's a lifestyle upgrade.
Picture yourself cruising through rugged terrain with confidence, thanks to its robust 5.3-liter engine. Whether you're tackling off-road adventures or conquering city streets, this powerhouse delivers the performance you crave.
But wait, there's more! Step into the cabin and experience luxury like never before. The Sierra SLE spoils you with plush seating, cutting-edge technology, and a spacious interior that screams comfort.
And let's not forget about the 4x4 capability your ticket to endless exploration. No terrain is too tough for this beast to handle. Mud, snow, sand bring it on! With the Sierra SLE, you're always in control.
So why settle for ordinary when you can have extraordinary? Upgrade to the 2018 GMC Sierra SLE 4x4 and make every drive an adventure worth remembering.
Disclaimer: Facts and features mentioned are based on available information as of the publication date. Please consult with a dealership representative for the most accurate and up-to-date details.
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston
$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.
If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.
Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
