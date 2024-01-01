$26,998+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,261KM
VIN 1GTV2MEC0JZ225655
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 178,261 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen, Cruise Control
No matter what your needs, this rugged, yet refined GMC Sierra has you covered. This 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This 2018 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to it's stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This 4X4 pickup has 178,261 kms. It's quicksilver metal in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. Moving a step above the base Sierra, this GMC 1500 SLE is well worth the extra money and includes many useful features. These extras include aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth audio streaming and a rear vision camera, an upgraded stereo, remote keyless entry and power windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2018 GMC Sierra 1500