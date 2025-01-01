Menu
6.2L 4WD 6.5 BOX!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR THE BIG JOBS!!!

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

139,088 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali 6.2L 4WD 6.5' BOX!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYL

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali 6.2L 4WD 6.5' BOX!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYL

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,088KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2PEJ2JG429126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,088 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2L 4WD 6.5' BOX!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR THE BIG JOBS!!!
NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-XXXX

888-239-7066

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2018 GMC Sierra 1500