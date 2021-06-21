Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

37,888 KM

Details Description Features

SLE Incoming! Clean CarFax! One Owner! Kodiak Edition GMC Sierra!!! NAV! Remote Start!

SLE Incoming! Clean CarFax! One Owner! Kodiak Edition GMC Sierra!!! NAV! Remote Start!

Location

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

37,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7367054
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC4JG218574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,888 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 full-size pickup makes its own trail. The 2018 Sierra 1500 is a kissing cousin to the Chevrolet Silverado, but it brings more to the table than just chiseled good looks!



One Owner!! Clean CarFax!!



Features include 5.3L V8, 4X4, Bed Liner, Tonneau Cover, Navigation, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control, CD Player, Remote Start, Running Boards, Tow Package, Bucket Seats, and much more!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
4x4
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

