2018 GMC Sierra 1500

65,195 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 20" TIRE. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM.

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 20" TIRE. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

65,195KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9015910
  Stock #: 220583
  VIN: 3GTU2MEC6JG229298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 220583
  • Mileage 65,195 KM

Vehicle Description

20" TIRE. HEATED PWR SEAT. BACKUP CAM. GREAT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

