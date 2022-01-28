$CALL+ tax & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2018 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
29,545KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8271363
- Stock #: P01508
- VIN: 3GKALTEV8JL209528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Quartz Tintcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 29,545 KM
Vehicle Description
This GMC Terrain was fully redesigned in 2018 and makes a strong case as one of the best compact crossovers on the market. This 2018 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The redesigned 2018 GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. With its redesign, the Terrain trades many of its old controversial design cues for new styling elements, like boomerang-shaped headlights and floating-roof styling. The new interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers 29.6 cubic feet of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This low mileage SUV has just 29,545 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's red quartz tintcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. Upgrade to this Terrain SLE for some extra comfort and convenience features. It comes with a touchscreen radio with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth streaming audio and phone connectivity, an aux jack, USB ports, OnStar, a rearview camera, premium cloth seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Onstar, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Turbocharged, ABS, Tow Hooks, All Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Windows, Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth Connectivity
