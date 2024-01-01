$12,288+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
DX MANUAL
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,556 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fun-to-drive sedan? Look no further than this 2018 Honda Civic DX MANUAL, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This Civic is in excellent condition and comes equipped with a peppy 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth manual transmission, giving you the ultimate driving experience.
Enjoy the comfort of this Civic with features like power windows, power locks, and heated mirrors. The spacious interior offers comfortable cloth seats and plenty of room for passengers and cargo. You'll also appreciate the convenience of keyless entry, a rearview camera, and a steering wheel mounted audio system for easy control of your entertainment.
Here are five features that truly make this 2018 Honda Civic DX MANUAL stand out:
- Manual Transmission: Experience the thrill of driving a car with a manual transmission, offering a more engaging and connected driving experience.
- Back-Up Camera: Enjoy peace of mind when reversing with the convenience of a rearview camera, providing clear visibility of your surroundings.
- Stability Control: Drive with confidence knowing you have the safety net of stability control, helping you maintain control of the vehicle in slippery conditions.
- Power Windows and Power Locks: Enjoy the convenience of power windows and power locks, making it easy to access the vehicle and control the interior environment.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and safe during cold weather with heated mirrors, providing clear visibility even when frost or ice is present.
Come visit us at Paulette Auto Sales today for a test drive and see for yourself why this 2018 Honda Civic DX MANUAL is the perfect car for you!
