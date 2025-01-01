Menu
2018 Honda Civic

61,000 KM

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
61,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F64JH037124

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US @ 613-561-4857 TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE OR ADVISE YOU IF A VEHICLE HAS BEEN SOLD .



Fees associated with vehicle Purchase at Platinum Auto Sales Kingston



All vehicles sold at Platinum Auto Sales Kingston are subject to an Administration Fee. In order to comply with Ontario Legislation this fee will get a different title depending on the deal structure.

On Financed Deals: We must call this a Finance Fee. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included in any payment quote advertised by Platinum Auto Sales Kingston. Our Finance Fee is $999

CERTIFICATION FEE This cost will be added to any vehicle that is delivered with a Ontario Safery Certificate.

OUR CERTIFICATION FEE IS $699



In the event the vehicle is purchased AS IS there will be no certification fee charged



OMVIC FEE

OntarioMotor Vehicle Industry Council charges each person in Ontario $12.50 when they make a vehicle purchase. This is added to a compensation fund with OMVIC. Should a motor vehicle dealer act in bad faith or outside of legislative guidelines, OMVIC will seek action on the clients behalf.



Licensing Fees

Platinum Auto Sales Kingston will facilitate the registration of your new vehicle with Service Ontario.

$32 to attach your existing license plates to your new vehicle. $59 to purchase and register new license plates to your new vehicle.

Heavy-duty and Commercial Vehicles have varying costs of registration depending on weight and usage.



Keys: Platinum Auto Sales Kingston guarantees at least 1 operational key with each vehicle. In the case that a client would like additional keys, they can be made available at our industry wholesale pricing.



Vehicle History: CarFax Vehicle History Reports are readily available prior to purchase . We are happy to provide clients with everything required for them to make an informed decision.



Fuel & Detail: Each vehicle will be delivered to its new owner with at least half a tank of fuel and will be fully detailed prior to the client taking delivery.



Platinum Auto Sales Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area since 2015 . We operate with full transparency and treat our clients like family . At Platinum Auto we work with more than 15 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options and the lowest possible rates .

Please ask how you can add a warranty to your vehicle for years to come .



Stop by and see why Platinum Auto Sales has been voted #1 used car dealer in Kingston

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Auto Sales

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
