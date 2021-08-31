Menu
2018 Honda Civic

106,884 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales

613-542-2886

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Sport

2018 Honda Civic

Sport

Location

556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 2Y3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

106,884KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7798569
  • Stock #: 301533
  • VIN: SHHFK7G45JU301533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Clean & Quick Honda Civic w/ upgraded Turbo, blow off valve, intake, mounts, exhaust, strut tower bars, Tien adjustable suspension, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Large touch screen, hands free phone connectivity + More!
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved! Need cash for a down payment? We can help with that too.
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required, in house financing also available).

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 2Y3

613-542-2886

