2018 Honda Civic

26,198 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Type R LOW KMS! 306HP TURBO! NAV! 6 Speed Manual!

2018 Honda Civic

Type R LOW KMS! 306HP TURBO! NAV! 6 Speed Manual!

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,198KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7799217
  • Stock #: 5233
  • VIN: SHHFK8G39JU300303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,198 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Honda Civic Type R will thrill enthusiasts with its potent engine, effortless manual gearbox, and tenacious grip, while also serving as a capable daily driver.



Features include 306HP 2.0L Turbocharged Engine, Brembo Brakes, Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated Mirrors, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Touchscreen and so much more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
6 Speed Manual
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

