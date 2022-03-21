Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

65,830 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT SEDAN

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT SEDAN

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

  1. 8705774
  2. 8705774
  3. 8705774
  4. 8705774
  5. 8705774
  6. 8705774
  7. 8705774
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

65,830KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8705774
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F52JH036853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,830 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ashie Motor Sales

2018 Honda Civic Sed...
 65,830 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda CX-5 AWD ...
 55,093 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape S AWD
 16,562 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ashie Motor Sales

Ashie Motor Sales

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

Call Dealer

613-532-XXXX

(click to show)

613-532-6947

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory