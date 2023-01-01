$20,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Hallam Auto Sales
613-634-9501
2018 Honda Civic
2018 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Hallam Auto Sales
3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9
613-634-9501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
122,500KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9447130
- VIN: SHHFK7G21JU305139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Come check out ths 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback. It has a touch screen with back up camera, heated seats, climate control, bluetooth, cruise control. steering wheel controls, power windwos, power locks, rempt eentry and much more.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Hallam Auto Sales
Hallam Auto Sales
3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9