$25,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,495
+ taxes & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston
888-239-7066
2018 Honda Civic
2018 Honda Civic
ALLOYS. APPLE PLAY. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C.
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$25,495
+ taxes & licensing
39,845KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9733900
- Stock #: 220711
- VIN: 2HGFC2F62JH033282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 39,845 KM
Vehicle Description
ALLOYS. APPLE PLAY. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. AWESOME FIND !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5