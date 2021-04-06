2018 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 9 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6969260

6969260 Stock #: 129716

129716 VIN: 2HKRW2H59JH129716

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 129716

Mileage 63,923 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.