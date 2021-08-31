Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

67,290 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L LEATHER. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L LEATHER. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

67,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7917456
  • Stock #: 210995
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H85JH109196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,290 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. AMAZING DEAL !! DON'T MISS THIS !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

