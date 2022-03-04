Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Ridgeline

86,725 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Ridgeline

2018 Honda Ridgeline

Sport REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS - SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Ridgeline

Sport REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS - SUNROOF

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 8482914
  2. 8482914
  3. 8482914
  4. 8482914
  5. 8482914
  6. 8482914
  7. 8482914
  8. 8482914
  9. 8482914
  10. 8482914
  11. 8482914
  12. 8482914
  13. 8482914
  14. 8482914
  15. 8482914
  16. 8482914
  17. 8482914
  18. 8482914
  19. 8482914
  20. 8482914
  21. 8482914
  22. 8482914
  23. 8482914
  24. 8482914
  25. 8482914
  26. 8482914
  27. 8482914
  28. 8482914
  29. 8482914
  30. 8482914
  31. 8482914
  32. 8482914
  33. 8482914
  34. 8482914
  35. 8482914
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,725KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8482914
  • Stock #: 10209
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F10JB500023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,725 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2018 Honda Ridgeline Sport is a fuel-efficient pickup with unique features that set it apart. This AWD truck packs a 2-way tailgate with in-bed storage, a power sunroof, power and heated seats, backup cam with side view cams, lane assist, front end collision mitigation, blind-spot warning, adaptive cruise control and comes with a clean CARFAX report!

BALANCE OF HONDA MANUFACTURER WARRANTY REMAINING


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2016 Ford Transit Co...
 109,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2015 Lincoln MKC REM...
 107,712 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V EX A...
 156,905 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory