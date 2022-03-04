2018 Honda Ridgeline

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8482914

8482914 Stock #: 10209

10209 VIN: 5FPYK3F10JB500023

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 86,725 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

