Menu
Account
Sign In
PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 17 ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. DUAL A/C. BUY TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2018 Hyundai Elantra

92,080 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 17" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. DUAL A/C.

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 17" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. DUAL A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 11336812
  2. 11336812
  3. 11336812
  4. 11336812
  5. 11336812
  6. 11336812
  7. 11336812
  8. 11336812
  9. 11336812
  10. 11336812
  11. 11336812
  12. 11336812
  13. 11336812
  14. 11336812
  15. 11336812
  16. 11336812
  17. 11336812
  18. 11336812
  19. 11336812
Contact Seller

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,080KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHH35LEXJU005971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,080 KM

Vehicle Description

PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 17" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. DUAL A/C. BUY TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 17
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 17" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. DUAL A/C. 92,080 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Camry LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. 17
2021 Toyota Camry LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. 17" ALLOYS. PWR SEAT. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. ADAPTIVE CRUISE. DUAL 86,754 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2.0L SPORT S 4X4!! LOW MILEAGE! HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. 17
2023 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2.0L SPORT S 4X4!! LOW MILEAGE! HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. 17" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. KEYL 13,865 KM $47,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra