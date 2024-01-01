Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2018 Hyundai Elantra, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This silver beauty boasts a 4-cylinder engine, manual transmission, and front-wheel drive, making it a nimble and efficient choice for your daily commute or weekend adventures. With only 76,700km on the odometer, this Elantra has plenty of life left in it.</p><p>Step inside and enjoy the comfort of bucket seats, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel. Youll appreciate the convenience of keyless entry, power door locks, and heated mirrors, especially during the colder months. Safety is paramount, with features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, traction control, and a security system keeping you and your passengers protected.</p><p>Here are five highlights that make this Hyundai Elantra stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Manual Transmission:</strong> Experience the thrill of a true driving connection, with the responsiveness and control of a manual gearbox.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your Elantra with ease and convenience, leaving your keys safely tucked away in your pocket.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear visibility even on frosty mornings, thanks to the added comfort of heated mirrors.</li><li><strong>Power Windows and Door Locks:</strong> Operate all your windows and door locks with the push of a button, for effortless convenience.</li><li><strong>Side Airbags:</strong> Feel extra secure with the added protection of side airbags, ensuring your safety in the event of a side impact.</li></ul>

2018 Hyundai Elantra

76,700 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,700KM
VIN 5NPD74LF4JH297945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2018 Hyundai Elantra, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This silver beauty boasts a 4-cylinder engine, manual transmission, and front-wheel drive, making it a nimble and efficient choice for your daily commute or weekend adventures. With only 76,700km on the odometer, this Elantra has plenty of life left in it.

Step inside and enjoy the comfort of bucket seats, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel. You'll appreciate the convenience of keyless entry, power door locks, and heated mirrors, especially during the colder months. Safety is paramount, with features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, traction control, and a security system keeping you and your passengers protected.

Here are five highlights that make this Hyundai Elantra stand out:

  • Manual Transmission: Experience the thrill of a true driving connection, with the responsiveness and control of a manual gearbox.
  • Keyless Entry: Unlock your Elantra with ease and convenience, leaving your keys safely tucked away in your pocket.
  • Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility even on frosty mornings, thanks to the added comfort of heated mirrors.
  • Power Windows and Door Locks: Operate all your windows and door locks with the push of a button, for effortless convenience.
  • Side Airbags: Feel extra secure with the added protection of side airbags, ensuring your safety in the event of a side impact.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata for sale in Kingston, ON
2018 Hyundai Sonata 101,196 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic for sale in Kingston, ON
2018 Chevrolet Sonic 160,538 KM $11,288 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 for sale in Kingston, ON
2022 Ford F-150 83,528 KM $40,888 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Alternate Numbers
833-241-0443
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra