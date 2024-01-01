$14,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
$14,888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2018 Hyundai Elantra, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This silver beauty boasts a 4-cylinder engine, manual transmission, and front-wheel drive, making it a nimble and efficient choice for your daily commute or weekend adventures. With only 76,700km on the odometer, this Elantra has plenty of life left in it.
Step inside and enjoy the comfort of bucket seats, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel. You'll appreciate the convenience of keyless entry, power door locks, and heated mirrors, especially during the colder months. Safety is paramount, with features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, traction control, and a security system keeping you and your passengers protected.
Here are five highlights that make this Hyundai Elantra stand out:
- Manual Transmission: Experience the thrill of a true driving connection, with the responsiveness and control of a manual gearbox.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your Elantra with ease and convenience, leaving your keys safely tucked away in your pocket.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility even on frosty mornings, thanks to the added comfort of heated mirrors.
- Power Windows and Door Locks: Operate all your windows and door locks with the push of a button, for effortless convenience.
- Side Airbags: Feel extra secure with the added protection of side airbags, ensuring your safety in the event of a side impact.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
