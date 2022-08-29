Menu
2018 Hyundai IONIQ

78,808 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2018 Hyundai IONIQ

2018 Hyundai IONIQ

EV FULL ELECTRIC - 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES INCLUDED

2018 Hyundai IONIQ

EV FULL ELECTRIC - 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES INCLUDED

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,808KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9286318
  • Stock #: 10410
  • VIN: KMHC75LH1JU022246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10410
  • Mileage 78,808 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't pay for gas with your 2018 Hyundai Ioniq EV! Go electric and commute in this awesome Ioniq EV with excellent features like navigation, backup cam, heated seats and steering wheel, push-button start, blindspot warning and Apple Carplay/ Android Auto! This vehicle also has a clean carfax report and balance of Hyundai Manufacturer warranty remaining!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
1 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

