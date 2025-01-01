Menu
2018 Hyundai KONA

$17,288

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai KONA

2.0L FWD

12398205

2018 Hyundai KONA

2.0L FWD

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

$17,288

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN KM8K12AA1JU110974

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-XXXX

613-507-9910

833-241-0443
$17,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2018 Hyundai KONA