2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
2.4L Premium AWD
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,273 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L Premium AWD from Paulette Auto Sales. This white beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, making it perfect for tackling Canadian winters and enjoying weekend adventures. With only 88,273 km on the odometer, this Santa Fe Sport is practically brand new!
Step inside and enjoy a comfortable and stylish interior complete with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a suite of safety features designed to keep you and your passengers safe. The premium trim level also includes desirable features like a sunroof, blind spot monitoring, and a backup camera, making driving more enjoyable and worry-free.
Here are just a few of the features that make this Santa Fe Sport stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy peace of mind and confident handling in all weather conditions.
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest Canadian days.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Stay safe by knowing when there is a vehicle in your blind spot.
- Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock your vehicle with a simple push of a button.
- Backup Camera: Enjoy added safety and confidence when reversing.
Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to own a reliable and stylish SUV. Come down to Paulette Auto Sales today and take this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for a test drive!
