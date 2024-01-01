Menu
<p>Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L Premium AWD from Paulette Auto Sales. This white beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, making it perfect for tackling Canadian winters and enjoying weekend adventures. With only 88,273 km on the odometer, this Santa Fe Sport is practically brand new!</p><p>Step inside and enjoy a comfortable and stylish interior complete with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a suite of safety features designed to keep you and your passengers safe. The premium trim level also includes desirable features like a sunroof, blind spot monitoring, and a backup camera, making driving more enjoyable and worry-free.</p><p>Here are just a few of the features that make this Santa Fe Sport stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind and confident handling in all weather conditions.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest Canadian days.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring:</strong> Stay safe by knowing when there is a vehicle in your blind spot.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Effortlessly unlock your vehicle with a simple push of a button.</li><li><strong>Backup Camera:</strong> Enjoy added safety and confidence when reversing.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this amazing opportunity to own a reliable and stylish SUV. Come down to Paulette Auto Sales today and take this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for a test drive!</p><p> </p>

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

88,273 KM

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 5XYZUDLB7JG540229

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,273 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

